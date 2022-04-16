animal rescue

Animal rescue advocates warn not to buy live bunnies for Easter: 'They're not gifts, they're pets'

Buying a rabbit comes with a 10-year commitment, National Humane Education Society says
EMBED <>More Videos

Animal rescue advocates warn don't buy live bunnies for Easter: 'They're not gifts, they're pets'

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc. -- Animal rescue advocates are warning people to think twice about gifting a real-life bunny for Easter.

Retailers usually sell rabbits at low prices during the spring, according to the National Humane Education Society.

But there are real consequences that come with buying them.

The organizations said families can expect their new fluffy pet to come with a 10-year commitment and a cost of thousands of dollars in supplies in veterinary care.

On top of all the hours of cleaning and safe keeping, it can leave families overwhelmed and eventually lead them to surrendering the animals to local shelters.

SEE ALSO: Chicago animal shelters 'desperate' for pet adoptions, foster homes as rescues reach crisis levels

The director of the Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin said they usually get about 30 calls for new surrenders in the months following Easter.

"Don't buy any live animals for Easter, rabbits and chicks, don't do it. They're not gifts, they're pets, they're part of the family," said Nicole Estenson.

Rabbits get bored, angry, and destructive when neglected or locked in a cage, the rescue group said in a recent Facebook post.



Instead of gifting living rabbits and chicks, the group suggests sticking to the edible versions of them, like chocolate rabbits, eggs and PEEPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswisconsinanimal rescuerabbiteaster
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Chicago animal shelters near 'catastrophic' overpopulation levels
ANIMAL RESCUE
Dogs seized from Brooklyn home now in ASPCA care
Long Island seal released after found in traffic circle
Discover the miraculous rescue story of these baby owls
Baby harbor seal rescued from traffic circle on Long Island
TOP STORIES
Shots fired at subway station in the Bronx, no injuries
19-year-old charged in 2 more hate crime attacks against Sikh men
Hate crimes up dramatically in NYC in 2022
Woman found dead in duffle bag at park in Queens
Man uses iPad locator to track down stolen car, music gear
AccuWeather: Saturday showers
White House Easter Egg Roll returns after 2 year COVID hiatus
Show More
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv
Vaping loophole closes as FDA can now regulate all forms of nicotine
20-year-old man shot and killed at Brooklyn playground
5 individuals to split reward money after NYC subway suspect's arrest
More TOP STORIES News