Cat stuck in tree for 5 days in Harlem coaxed down safely

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A cat stuck in a tree for several days in Harlem is back on the ground.

The cat had been trapped in the large tree on West 150th Street for five days and residents were concerned for its well-being as more extreme heat moved in.

John Debacker, vice president of the animal rescue group Long Island Cat/Kitten Solution, Inc., arrived on the scene Tuesday night and successfully coaxed the cat out of the tree.

The cat scampered away and its current whereabouts are unknown.

Tenants say the black cat could be heard crying at night from nearly four stories up outside the Dunbar Apartments.

The FDNY had attempted to rescue the cat on Monday and Tuesday using various methods but were unsuccessful.

Neighbors named the cat PL Dunbar.

