New Jersey woman charged after several dead animals found inside freezer

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A woman in New Jersey is in custody after dozens of animals were removed from inhumane conditions and several others were found dead inside her home.

On Monday, police in Galloway Township executed a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Cresson Avenue.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation after police said they received multiple reports of animals living in poor conditions.

At the home, authorities say they rescued seven dogs and 29 cats.

Investigators also reportedly found two dead dogs, a dead cat, and four dead kittens inside a freezer.

57-year-old Nancy Santos

The woman who lived at the home, 57-year-old Nancy Santos, was taken into custody and charged with 43 counts of animal neglect.

"The Galloway Township Police Department remains committed to investigating any report of animal cruelty in our community," said Chief Richard D. Barber in a post on Facebook. "To honor this commitment, we recently trained two additional officers to serve in our HLEO Unit."

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705.

