Man stabbed at Pier 84 in Manhattan

John DelGiorno reports from Newscopter 7 over Pier 84 where a man was found stabbed.

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed right near a pair of New York City landmarks at Pier 84 in Manhattan.

Pier 84 is in between the Intrepid and the Circle Line sightseeing boats on the West Side.

The NYPD responded to the pier just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

A man was found stabbed on the pier and was rushed to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspects, a group of men, were spotted running away from the scene on West 44th Street.

So far there are no suspects in custody.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

