MTA bus hits scaffolding at Manhattan construction site

EMBED </>More Videos

An MTA bus slammed into scaffolding in Chelsea Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A pigeon is being blamed for causing an MTA bus to slam into scaffolding at a construction site in Manhattan.

It happened on West 14th Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea about 8 Tuesday morning.

An emergency management official says the bird got into the bus.

As it flew around, the driver lost control of the bus and ran into the scaffolding, cracking the windshield.

The driver wasn't seriously hurt.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mtabus crashscaffoldingChelseaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News