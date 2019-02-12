CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --A pigeon is being blamed for causing an MTA bus to slam into scaffolding at a construction site in Manhattan.
It happened on West 14th Street and Eighth Avenue in Chelsea about 8 Tuesday morning.
An emergency management official says the bird got into the bus.
As it flew around, the driver lost control of the bus and ran into the scaffolding, cracking the windshield.
The driver wasn't seriously hurt.
