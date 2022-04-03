Slice of pizza costs more money than subway swipe

It turns out you need more dough for a slice of pizza than a subway swipe, literally.
The "pizza principle" is a cheesy New York economic concept claiming the price of a cheese slice and a single subway ride should cost the same and rise together.
This concept has more or less proven true since the 1950s.
But according to Bloomberg, that pizza is really slicing into our budgets costing about $3.14, compared to a $2.75 fare.
In fact, a piece of the pie now costs more than $3 in all five boroughs.
ALSO READ | Luna Park reopens for the season, celebrates 95 years of the Coney Island Cyclone
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip