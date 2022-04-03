Slice of pizza costs more money than subway swipe

NEW YORK CITY -- New Yorkers work hard for their money and we all love indulging in a slice of pizza now and then, but the times of a $1 slice seem to be long gone.

It turns out you need more dough for a slice of pizza than a subway swipe, literally.



The "pizza principle" is a cheesy New York economic concept claiming the price of a cheese slice and a single subway ride should cost the same and rise together.

This concept has more or less proven true since the 1950s.

But according to Bloomberg, that pizza is really slicing into our budgets costing about $3.14, compared to a $2.75 fare.

In fact, a piece of the pie now costs more than $3 in all five boroughs.

