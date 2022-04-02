Arts & Entertainment

Luna Park reopens for the season Saturday, celebrates 95 years of the Coney Island Cyclone

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Coney Island's Luna Park reopens Saturday and this year thrill-seekers will be celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Cyclone.

In celebration of the 95th anniversary of the wooden roller coaster, the first 95 guests will be able to skip the $10 and ride for free.

"Our entire team is filled with gratitude and enthusiasm as we open our doors for the 2022 Season," said Alessandro Zamperla, President and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc. "It is incredibly exciting to finally have Luna Park in Coney Island filled with guests and joy after a very long winter."

The park planned to donate a portion of Saturday's sales to three local organizations, Children of Promise, the Coney Island Sharks, and Operation H.O.O.D.

Meanwhile, Deno's Wonder Wheel Amusement Park said it would open its Phoenix roller coaster Saturday with all proceeds going to the UNICEF Save the Children of Ukraine Fund.

The Wonder Wheel and the rest of the rides at Deno's will open on Sunday, April 10.



