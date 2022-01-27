Calls for MTA to test platform barriers after rash of subway pushing incidents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11512347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother and her new son reunited with a Suffolk County officer who helped deliver and save the baby born on Christmas Eve. Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager has the latest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Manhattan borough president and other local lawmakers will call on the MTA to begin a pilot program testing platform barriers at subway stations.The goal is to target stations where there have been high levels of platform-related incidents.It comes as we see new video of the suspect police say shoved a 62-year-old man on the tracks at the Fulton Street station on Sunday morning.The victim was able to hide under the platform, but was still hit by part of the train and suffered a cut to his leg.In Brooklyn, police are searching for the suspect behind a violent attack in a subway station.He's accused of attacking a 48-year-old man on January 12 at 8:30 p.m. at the Kings Highway station.The victim suffered a fractured shoulder, wrist, and elbow, along with a concussion.----------