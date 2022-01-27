Calls for MTA to test platform barriers after rash of subway pushing incidents

The goal is to target stations where there have been high levels of platform-related incidents.
It comes as we see new video of the suspect police say shoved a 62-year-old man on the tracks at the Fulton Street station on Sunday morning.
The victim was able to hide under the platform, but was still hit by part of the train and suffered a cut to his leg.
In Brooklyn, police are searching for the suspect behind a violent attack in a subway station.
He's accused of attacking a 48-year-old man on January 12 at 8:30 p.m. at the Kings Highway station.
The victim suffered a fractured shoulder, wrist, and elbow, along with a concussion.
ALSO READ | Long Island police officer reunites with mom, baby he helped deliver
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube