2 armed suspects barricaded in Queens home after burglary; hostages released: Police

According to officials, a call came in around 9 p.m. in regards to a burglary at 125th Street in South Ozone Park.
Authorities say the incident started as a home invasion with two armed suspects barricading themselves inside the home.
NYPD Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran says that a female victim and her infant child were inside, being held hostage by the two armed suspects.
He says the female victim was assaulted during the incident.
Fortunately, police say the woman and child have been released, along with two additional people inside the home, an elderly woman in her 80s and a woman in her 50s.
According to officials, the area has been evacuated and is safe.
It is unknown if more victims are still being held hostage, as officials continue to negotiate with the two suspects.
This is a very active and ongoing investigation.
