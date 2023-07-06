Two arrests made after fatal Bronx double shooting

TREMONT, the Bronx -- Police have made two arrests in connection to the Wednesday morning shooting of an 18-year-old in the Bronx.
Officers arrested Ariel Velasquez, 19, and Ramon Santos, 28, on several charges, including murder and attempted murder.
The 18-year-old killed in the shooting has been identified as Moise Figueroa.
The victim was shot in a double shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Morris Avenue in the Tremont section of the Bronx.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 19-year-old was also shot in that incident, but is expected to survive.
