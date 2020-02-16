Man arrested in rape of 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn may have other victims: Police

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Officials say the man raped the girl inside her home in Brownsville on Saturday morning.

The girl was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

The 45-year-old suspect, identified as Andre Clark, is facing three counts of rape, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child. He was found in a Queens hotel around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say there may be other victims.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillenew york citybrooklynrape
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire tears through New Jersey church overnight
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy but becoming milder
Report of 'disturbance' on jet landing at Newark Airport
Broadway matinee evacuated after pepper spray goes off in theater
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Show More
1 killed after flames erupt inside New Jersey home
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
1 firefighter hurt, 25 displaced in 3-alarm Brooklyn fire
Caroline Flack, former 'Love Island' host, found dead in London at 40
Low bridge crashes persist in NY despite costly attempts at fix
More TOP STORIES News