BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
Officials say the man raped the girl inside her home in Brownsville on Saturday morning.
The girl was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.
The 45-year-old suspect, identified as Andre Clark, is facing three counts of rape, sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child. He was found in a Queens hotel around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say there may be other victims.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man arrested in rape of 11-year-old girl in Brooklyn may have other victims: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News