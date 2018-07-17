GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --Police have arrested a suspect wanted for threatening passengers on a Manhattan subway.
23-year-old Edgar Rodriguez is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.
The altercation started on a northbound E train approaching the West 4th Street Station on June 24th around 3:30 p.m.
With his toddler in a stroller, Rodriguez was caught on camera menacing a family with their own young child and threatening them with a knife, authorities said.
The victim wants to be known only as 'Robson', and says he and his family were traveling on an uptown train through Lower Manhattan when, as the train pulled into West 4th Street, he watched Rodriguez hit his son.
Robson said something and that's what set him off.
"He hit his child on the arm and because it was silent at that time so everybody could hear the noise he hit his child so hard," Robson said.
Sources say the suspect then told Robson to worry about his own kid, saying 'come do something! I will kill you. I want you to do something."
Robson then tried to calm his crying daughter by telling her, 'it is going to be okay.'
He then says passengers tried to intervene and that's when the suspect turned violent, cursing wildly at everyone.
Police say the suspect then said, "It will be okay. Your daddy will get killed on this train (expletive.)"
The suspect kept the train car doors open and displayed a knife before spitting into the train car.
Police say Rodriguez turned himself in and confessed.
