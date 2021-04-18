Police arrest man who threatened to beat up Asian undercover officer in Queens

Police say Ricardo Hernandez, 34, threatened an undercover Asian officer at the Dutch Kills train station in Astoria.
The officer says Hernandez told him, "I have nothing to lose" before saying he would beat him up.
The suspect faces charges of aggravated harassment and hate crime menacing.
This is the third arrest as a result of the decoys.
ALSO READ | Organization sounding the alarm on hate with Asian American attacks on the rise
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip