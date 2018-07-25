BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) --Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing a woman inside the bedroom of her Queens home.
Authorities have not released his identity, but they say the 27-year-old suspect was arrested in California while in a hotel room with another woman.
Police say the suspect strangled 29-year-old Samantha Stewart inside her Brookville home on July 17.
Stewart was discovered with trauma to her neck and head.
According to investigators, the pair had met on Tinder.
Stewart was a registered nurse who worked at North Shore University Hospital.
Charges against the suspect are currently pending.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*