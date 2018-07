Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing a woman inside the bedroom of her Queens home.Authorities have not released his identity, but they say the 27-year-old suspect was arrested in California while in a hotel room with another woman.Police say the suspect strangled 29-year-old Samantha Stewart inside her Brookville home on July 17.Stewart was discovered with trauma to her neck and head.According to investigators, the pair had met on Tinder.Stewart was a registered nurse who worked at North Shore University Hospital.Charges against the suspect are currently pending.----------