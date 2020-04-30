Police enforcing social distancing bust illegal social club operating out of closed Brooklyn deli

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An illegal social club offering gambling and drugs, operating out of a closed deli in Brooklyn, was busted by police officers enforcing social distancing.Police discovered the club on Classon Avenue while investigating a possible burglary in the area on Wednesday morning.Four people were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of marijuana above 16 ounces, criminal possession of controlled substance (cocaine,) promoting gambling, criminal nuisance, and local law violations.Officers seized $57,000 in cash, narcotics, and three illegal guns that were on ice.