Police: Drunk driver sped wrong way on NJ highway, narrowly missing tow truck

An alleged drunk driver was arrested after going the wrong way in New Jersey.

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a driver is under arrest for driving drunk while going the wrong way on a highway in New Jersey.

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 280 in Parsippany.

Video showed the driver narrowly missing a tow truck as it sped by at 80 miles an hour in the wrong direction.

The tow truck driver pulled over and called New Jersey State Police.

The wrong-way driver was arrested about five miles down the road on Route 80 in Roxbury.

