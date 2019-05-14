Police: Drunk driver sped wrong way on NJ highway, narrowly missing tow truck

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a driver is under arrest for driving drunk while going the wrong way on a highway in New Jersey.The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 280 in Parsippany.Video showed the driver narrowly missing a tow truck as it sped by at 80 miles an hour in the wrong direction.The tow truck driver pulled over and called New Jersey State Police.The wrong-way driver was arrested about five miles down the road on Route 80 in Roxbury.----------