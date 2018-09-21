Police: Drunk New Jersey school bus driver involved in 7 crashes

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey school bus driver was arrested after police say he crashed into several vehicles while driving drunk.

Wayne Carmichael, a driver with AI Elegant Tours in Paterson, allegedly hit five occupied cars, at least two traffic poles and one fire hydrant between 8:10 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in East Orange.

The crashes occurred on Park and North Arlington avenues, William Street, North Oraton Parkway, Springdale and Glenwood avenues, Dodd Street and Thomas Boulevard.

One minor injury was reported as a result.

A 9-year-old child and a female bus aide were the only passengers on the bus at the time, and neither was injured.

The 52-year-old is charged with child endangerment, driving under the influence, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is further investigating the crashes.

