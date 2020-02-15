Police: French tourist slashed while walking with girlfriend

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a French tourist was slashed while walking with his girlfriend.

Police say the suspect slashed the 27-year-old on the side of his neck on Friday morning on 7th Ave and 132nd St.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

