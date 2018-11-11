15-year-old girl shot at home in Mastic Beach

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on Long Island Saturday night.

MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunman who shot a 15-year-old girl in Suffolk County.

Investigators say she was shot around 11:40 Saturday night at a home on Flower Road in Mastic Beach.

Police believe the suspect and the teen know each other.

They say the girl's injuries are not life threatening. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital.

