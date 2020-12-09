Police identify badly decomposed body of Bronx woman found in July

Authorities identified the victim as 47-year-old Bronx resident Rachel Lopez.
Her remains were discovered back on July 27, in the back of a building on Intervale Avenue.
Police ruled her death a homicide.
So far there are no suspects in the case.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
