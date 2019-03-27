Police: Impatient driver punches NYC sanitation worker in face

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A man is under arrest after allegedly punching a New York City sanitation worker in the face after he reportedly became impatient waiting on his truck to finish making its rounds.The 56-year-old sanitation worker was assaulted Wednesday just after 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Hartman Lane.Police say Luis Morales, 38, became impatient while waiting on the sanitation truck to complete its round of pick-ups.Morales then allegedly drove onto the sidewalk and got into a verbal dispute with the worker before punching him in the face.He fled the scene, but was later arrested on charges of assault and harassment.Uniformed Sanitationmen's Association President Harry Nespoli issued the following statement:----------