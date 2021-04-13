Police in standoff with barricaded active shooter in Connecticut

Branford police say the suspect is barricaded in the area of Main Street near Cherry Hill Road, and people are urged to avoid the area.
Several police agencies are assisting, including the South Central Regional SWAT Team, and there are heavily armed officers blocking off the area.
Witnesses inside a nearby laundromat tell sister station WTNH News 8 that the man is barricaded inside a hair salon and is opening fire on to police officers, and that they have been told to take cover in the back of the business.
Other witnesses tell News 8 the gunman is barricaded inside hair salon, with view of shopping plaza, where customers are taking cover.
They say the gunman fired towards the plaza and towards police, and a neighbor described hearing rapid gunfire.
Witnesses tell News 8 they saw people running in the street, and that police are urging everyone in the area to take cover.
There are several road closures in the area, including the exit 53 ramp of I-95.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
