Police in standoff with barricaded active shooter in Connecticut

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

BRANFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police in Connecticut on are the scene of a standoff with a gunman who has reportedly fired shots at both officers and pedestrians at a shopping plaza.

Branford police say the suspect is barricaded in the area of Main Street near Cherry Hill Road, and people are urged to avoid the area.

Several police agencies are assisting, including the South Central Regional SWAT Team, and there are heavily armed officers blocking off the area.

Witnesses inside a nearby laundromat tell sister station WTNH News 8 that the man is barricaded inside a hair salon and is opening fire on to police officers, and that they have been told to take cover in the back of the business.

Other witnesses tell News 8 the gunman is barricaded inside hair salon, with view of shopping plaza, where customers are taking cover.

They say the gunman fired towards the plaza and towards police, and a neighbor described hearing rapid gunfire.

Witnesses tell News 8 they saw people running in the street, and that police are urging everyone in the area to take cover.

There are several road closures in the area, including the exit 53 ramp of I-95.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

MORE NEWS: Asian man body slammed by ranting man in broad daylight attack in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

A good Samaritan tried to intervene and several other strangers helped protect the victim as the attacker raged on.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutbarricaded manactive shootershooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 update
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Tri-State area postpones J&J vaccines, scrambles to reschedule appointments
Man dies days after MTA bus hits pole, causing it to fall on him
Serious crash closes part of Long Island highway
FEMA overwhelmed by calls for COVID funeral assistance
Show More
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested; Sheriff to give update
Biden to announce withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by 9/11
Defense begins case in ex-cop's trial over Floyd's death | LIVE
FDNY fire officers union endorses Eric Adams for mayor
Daunte Wright's parents say he was scared during deadly traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News