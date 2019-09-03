Police: Inmate bites correction sergeant's finger at Long Island jail

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- A New York inmate is facing additional charges after police say he assaulted a correction sergeant last Friday, biting him on the finger.The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Jonathan Day, of Shirley, was returning to a cell at the Yaphank Correctional Facility from court when he became agitated and verbally abusive towards staff.The sergeant intervened, and a physical altercation ensued.As Day was being subdued, authorities say he bit down on the sergeant's index finger and would only release it after multiple officers assisted in restraining him.Day, who was being held on charges of second-degree assault, was seen by jail medical staff and rehoused into disciplinary housing.The injured sergeant was seen by medical staff and given treatment, and officials say he is now on a collection of medications including antibiotics, antivirals, and pain medication.