NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigating two possible anti-Jewish bias incidents in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating to see if two anti-Jewish bias incidents that happened in Brooklyn may be connected.

The first incident took place in front of a Synagogue in Borough Park just around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Three males inside a blue Toyota Camry parked outside of the Synagogue yelled anti-Jewish statements, according to authorities.

Police say they yelled "Free Palestine! Kill all Jews!" at four males standing outside the location.

Two of the three males exited the vehicle and began banging on the front door of the Synagogue where they were unable to make entry.

On the way back to their vehicle, police say they kicked and destroyed the side mirror of a car parked near the synagogue.

The car fled the scene.

New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein tweeted about the situation.


Not too long after, a second bias incident happened in Kensington.

Police say a 17-year-old and 18-year-old male were approached by two unidentified males that demanded the victims make anti-Jewish statements.

The incident took place on Ocean Parkway.

Authorities say the suspects physically assaulted the males, punching them on the head and placing them in a chokehold.

The victims were able to run away as they were being chased with baseball bats, according to police.

A blue Camry had fled the scene.

The victims walked into the 66 precinct and were treated by EMS there

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted about this incident.


