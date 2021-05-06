Police-involved crash and shooting shut down West Side Highway in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10587731" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw Video: An unmarked police cruiser collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes, near the Intrepid, just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10581767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Rajenda Kapila, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Rutgers University who practiced medicine for 50 years in New Jersey, has died of COVID-19 in India.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A carjacking led to a crash and police-involved shooting that shut down the West Side Highway near the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum at 46th Street.It started when police got a report of a Toyota Camry carjacked from a woman at West 31st and Broadway before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.Soon after, police spotted the stolen vehicle on the northbound West Side highway and pulled it over.As a sergeant got out of his police cruiser, the driver suddenly backed the Camry into the NYPD vehicle.The sergeant fired one or two rounds at the Camry. No one was struck.Police took the 44-year-old driver into custody.He was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex in Greenwich Village to be checked out, where it was confirmed he was not struck.He has a prior criminal record. Charges against him are pending.The two officers who made the traffic stop were taken to Bellevue Hospital for tinnitus, ringing in the ears.The West Side Highway was closed in both directions for more than four hours for the police investigation.----------