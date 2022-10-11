  • Watch Now
1 dead after paterson police officer attempts to stop alleged carjacking in Paterson, New Jersey

6 minutes ago
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is dead after being shot by a Paterson police officer in an alleged carjacking Monday afternoon.

The Paterson officer was in the area of Van Houten Street between Auburn and Straight streets when he saw what he believed was a crime in process, according to police.

The officer tried to intervene before firing his service weapon killing the suspect.

The names of the officer and suspect are being withheld pending an official investigation.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh declined to comment on the shooting saying the case was referred to the New Jersey Attorney General's office.

