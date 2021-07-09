Several people injured, including cops, in Brooklyn shooting: Officials

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after seven people were injured during a shooting involving police in Brooklyn Thursday night, officials say.According to authorities, the incident happened on Halsey Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick around 10:30 p.m.They say police were involved in the shooting and several people were shot.According to FDNY officials, four officers were injured, in addition to three other people.They say one of the officers is in serious condition.They were all taken to nearby hospitals.There's no word yet on what prompted the shooting.----------