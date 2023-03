PATERSON, New Jersey -- There's been a fatal police-involved shooting in Paterson, New Jersey.

This shooting is unrelated to the Trooper shot Thursday, according to law enforcement sources.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

