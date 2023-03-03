Suspect arrested for attempted murder after New Jersey state trooper shot in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police announced the arrest of a man after a New Jersey state trooper was shot in the leg while on patrol early Thursday in a normally quiet neighborhood in Paterson.

The suspect, 28-year-old Jocquise Timmons, was apprehended in South Carolina by U.S. Marshalls and will be extradited back to New Jersey.

He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, four counts of aggravated assault, and other charges including unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police say Timmons allegedly ambushed and fired at two troopers driving unmarked vehicles near East 26th Street and 9th Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Bullets hit both vehicles and struck one of the officers in the leg.

Authorities say the troopers were involved in an investigation into the break in of a home on East 26th Street hours earlier. Timmons was one of the suspects sought in that attempted break in.

Surveillance footage captured a person, later identified as Timmons, firing at the troopers' vehicles.

The shooting happened on the block where Rep. Bill Pascrell lives. He tweeted it was "feet from our door."

As for the injured trooper, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Further details about him were not released our of safety for the trooper.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects connected to the shooting at this time.

News of the arrest came just moments after authorities announced a separate, unrelated fatal police-involved shooting in Paterson.

