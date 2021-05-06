Police-involved shooting shuts down West Side Highway in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A crash and apparent police-involved shooting closed the West Side Highway this morning.

An unmarked police cruiser collided with another vehicle in the northbound lanes, near the Intrepid, just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

It started when police got a report of a stolen Camry at West 31st and Broadway.

Soon after, police spotted the vehicle on the northbound West Side highway and pulled it over.

As a sergeant got out of his police cruiser, the driver suddenly backed the Camry into the NYPD vehicle.

The sergeant fired one or two rounds at the Camry. No one was struck.

Police took the 44-year-old driver into custody. Charges against him are pending.



He was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex in Greenwich Village to be checked out, where it was confirmed he was not struck.

The two officers who made the traffic stop were taken to Bellevue Hospital for tinnitus, ringing in the ears.

The West Side Highway is now closed in both directions for the police investigation.

