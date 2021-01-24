Police: Large group attacked man, removed his pants, shoes during Chinatown assault

By Eyewitness News
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for about a dozen people who attacked a man in Chinatown on Friday morning.

The assault on Canal and Allen Streets was caught on camera. A group of men and women beat up the 26-year-old victim, took his cellphone, and removed his pants, underwear, and shoes.

The victim was also slashed with a sharp object.

The suspects then fled in multiple cars.

The victim was taken to the hospital for cuts to his head and body,

The motive behind the assault is still unclear.

ALSO READ | Police searching for suspects in violent Queens gun battle
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects involved in a dramatic and violent gun battle in Queens.



