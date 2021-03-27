Police make arrest after man with stroller yelled anti-Asian statements at woman in Midtown

The incident was reported Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on West 40th Street.
Police say a 65-year-old woman was approached by a man who yelled anti-Asian statements toward her.
The man then waved an unknown object at her which caused her to fear for her safety.
Police arrested Bobby Eli, 48, of Manhattan on Saturday, and charged with him with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and menacing.
ALSO READ | NYC public housing inspector suspended for delivering racist letter to Asian tenants
