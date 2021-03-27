Police make arrest after man with stroller yelled anti-Asian statements at woman in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in connection with a hate crime menacing incident in Midtown.

The incident was reported Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. on West 40th Street.

Police say a 65-year-old woman was approached by a man who yelled anti-Asian statements toward her.



The man then waved an unknown object at her which caused her to fear for her safety.

Police arrested Bobby Eli, 48, of Manhattan on Saturday, and charged with him with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and menacing.

ALSO READ | NYC public housing inspector suspended for delivering racist letter to Asian tenants
CeFaan Kim has more on a letter that was addressed to Asian roommates in Manhattan which contained a racial slur.



Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citynypdhate crimehate crime investigationasian american
