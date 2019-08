Police make arrest in murder of livery cab driver in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police say they've made an arrest in the murder of a livery cab driver in Brooklyn. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.The body of 29-year-old Noman Saleemi was found just after 3 a.m. on July 26 lying on a sidewalk near the intersection of Williams Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in East New York.Authorities found Saleemi with a gunshot wound to the back of his head and determined that his car had been stolen.The Pakistani immigrant was engaged and about to start a new job at a pharmaceutical company.----------