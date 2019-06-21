Police: Man breaks into teen's house who he met on Tinder, steals her underwear

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man who is accused of harassing a teenager he met online is now facing charges.Police say things got very serious after he broke into 18-year-old Dakota Morillo's Neptune house and stole underwear while she slept inside.The audio of the alarm system in the house warned the victim that the suspect, Wayde Delhagen was entering her bedroom - and fear is still lingering when she, along with her mother learned who the suspect was."I was on Tinder, and talking and stuff - he seemed like he was okay," said Morillo.Dakota's mother, Debra says Delhagen texted her saying her daughter was 'selling her body.'Then came the phone calls - early in the morning, late at night , a phone call with a hangup. It wasn't until last Friday until things got really scary."I keep thinking about that night - if it wasn't for the alarm system, if it wasn't for my dogs, I wouldn't have known anything, or him coming through the window," said the teen.Police say Delhagen, who lives just a few houses away, broke into the Morillo home.Both mother and daughter were inside, heard the noises, locked themselves in the bedroom and called 911.Shortly after, police caught Delhagen. In his pockets were Dakota's underwear, leaving the mother daughter duo feeling disgusted and violated.