Police: Man dressed up as Elmo gropes teen in Times Square

A man dressed up as Elmo groped a teenager in Times Square, police say.A group traveling from out of state approached the Elmo character for a photo on Sunday just before 7 p.m. During the photo op, Elmo grabbed the buttocks of a 14-year-old, officials say.The teen alerted her caretakers, who then alerted police.The costumed person, identified as Inocente Andrade-Pacheco, 54, was arrested and charged with forcible touching.He is currently waiting arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court.----------