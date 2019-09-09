Police: Man dressed up as Elmo gropes teen in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
A man dressed up as Elmo groped a teenager in Times Square, police say.

A group traveling from out of state approached the Elmo character for a photo on Sunday just before 7 p.m. During the photo op, Elmo grabbed the buttocks of a 14-year-old, officials say.

The teen alerted her caretakers, who then alerted police.

The costumed person, identified as Inocente Andrade-Pacheco, 54, was arrested and charged with forcible touching.

He is currently waiting arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court.

