Police: Man fatally punched in head on Brooklyn street

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who fatally punched another man in the head on a street in Brooklyn.
The 52-year-old victim was found on the ground on the Brighton Beach boardwalk last week.
Investigators say he was hit in the head after words were exchanged.
Police say the suspect fled with a woman.
