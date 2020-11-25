Man fatally stabbed, woman injured after Bronx attack, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8233878" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan has the latest on a shooting in Queens that left two NYPD officers shot and a suspect killed.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in the Bronx on Tuesday.Authorities say an attack occurred on East 149th Street just after 4 p.m.Officer found a 41-year-old woman with a slash wound to her forearm and a 38-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the torso.EMS took both victims to Lincoln Hospital.The male victim was pronounced dead. The woman is in stable condition.Authorities have not yet identified the male victim.It's unknown if the two victims have any connection to each other.Police are investigating the role of a vehicle at the scene.----------