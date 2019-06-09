Police: Man murdered while trying to foil robbery in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crime scene investigators spent hours recovering evidence Saturday night - searching for bullets and shell casings, where a group of men were confronted and robbed at gunpoint.Charlie Reynoso, 24, was shot in the head and killed while trying to stop the suspects from robbing his friends around 5 a.m."We are completely devastated," says the victim's cousin, Kathy Bencosme, "He was fighting for his friends, defending his friends."Reynoso sparred with a friend on 166th Street - on the very sidewalk where he would be gunned down.Police say Reynoso and his friends were approached by three men demanding money, jewelry and cellphones. Detectives say Reynoso was killed trying to foil the robbery.His family is now pleading for witnesses to come forward.The suspects escaped in a black Nissan----------