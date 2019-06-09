Police: Man murdered while trying to foil robbery in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crime scene investigators spent hours recovering evidence Saturday night - searching for bullets and shell casings, where a group of men were confronted and robbed at gunpoint.

Charlie Reynoso, 24, was shot in the head and killed while trying to stop the suspects from robbing his friends around 5 a.m.

"We are completely devastated," says the victim's cousin, Kathy Bencosme, "He was fighting for his friends, defending his friends."

Reynoso sparred with a friend on 166th Street - on the very sidewalk where he would be gunned down.

Police say Reynoso and his friends were approached by three men demanding money, jewelry and cellphones. Detectives say Reynoso was killed trying to foil the robbery.

His family is now pleading for witnesses to come forward.

The suspects escaped in a black Nissan

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsnew york citymanhattanattempted robberyrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver pushes bicyclist with car in confrontation
2 killed in plane crash on Long Island's North Fork
Panic at D.C. pride parade sends people running
Man slashes woman in face after asking for directions in NYC
'Sir Winston' wins 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Hillary Clinton's youngest brother dies
Woman accused of posing as social worker to kidnap baby
Show More
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
2 killed in fiery crash on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn
NJ police shoot man after pursuit ends in crash, foot chase
LGBTQ community on edge after spate of possible hate crimes
AccuWeather: Sunday sun to clouds
More TOP STORIES News