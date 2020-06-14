u.s. & world

Police misconduct lawsuits cost taxpayers millions, experts say

Cities across the country spend millions of dollars each year settling police misconduct lawsuits, legal experts tell ABC News.

False arrests, civil rights violations and excessive force are just some of the claims made by civilians, costing taxpayers over $300 million in fiscal year 2019.

"The taxpayers are going to bear the brunt for the cost of police brutality," Sanford Rubenstein, a New York City-based civil attorney.

During fiscal year 2019, New York City paid out $175.9 million in civil judgments and claims for police-related lawsuits -- not including settlements made with the city's comptroller's office, said Nick Paolucci, a spokesman with the city's Law Department.

Of the 606 lawsuits filed against Los Angeles during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, 539 were against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

And in Chicago, more than $85 million of taxpayer funds were used to settle police misconduct lawsuits in 2018 -- the highest amount since 2011 -- and an additional $28 million to outside lawyers to defend these cases.

Click here to read the full ABC News report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lawsuitu.s. & worldpolice officerexcessive force
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Ben Carson declines to back Trump's claims about black community
Man says couple called police for BLM sign on his own property
Officer charged in Floyd's death eligible for pension money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special
Churches reopen in NJ, hospitalizations hit new lows in NY
AccuWeather: Cool for June
Teen girl killed likely a bystander in Bronx shooting, police say
Atlanta officer fired after deadly shooting of black man
Nassau County looking into body cameras for police department
Churches begin to reopen in NJ
Show More
Metro-North to increase service on 3 lines as ridership grows
Coronavirus: Search local layoffs by day, industry
Officer charged in Floyd's death eligible for pension money
Floyd family seeks lawsuit against Minneapolis officers
Man says couple called police for BLM sign on his own property
More TOP STORIES News