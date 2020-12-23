Manhattan home invasion leaves 2 people shot, 3rd person injured, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were shot and a third person was injured during a home invasion in the East Village Tuesday night, according to police.
Officials say the incident happened around 9:40 p.m., when three suspects entered an apartment and shot two victims in the hip and pelvis.
They say the third victim was hit in the head with an unknown object.
The three victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital.
Police say the three suspects fled the scene.
It's not known what property was stolen.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
