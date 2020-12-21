Coronavirus Update New York City: Authorities shut down illegal club with 160 people inside

The deputies found more than 164 people inside of a building on 243rd Street in Rosedale around 2:45 a.m.
Attendees apparently used a rear alleyway to enter the illegal club.
12/20/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 145-12 243rd Street Queens, access via rear alley: 164+ people, violation of emergency orders, barricaded egress, no liquor license, fire & health code violations, 5 charged with multiple offenses. pic.twitter.com/QuiHgVSU6K— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) December 20, 2020
Officials say besides violating restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic and having no liquor license, the illegal club also violated fire codes.
Deputies arrested five people and charged them with multiple offenses.
The Sheriff's Office has shut down a number of illegal clubs and parties recently.
Last week, a woman was seriously injured in a shooting outside an illegal club in the Bronx after she spurned the gunman's advances.
ALSO READ: | NYC's first COVID vaccine recipients provide health update
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip