JAMAICA, Queens -- Police say an officer shot a suspect in the torso in Queens.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on 97th Avenue and Allendale Street in Jamaica.
The suspect was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Police: Officers shoot suspect in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News