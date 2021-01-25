Police: Officers shoot suspect in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens -- Police say an officer shot a suspect in the torso in Queens.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on 97th Avenue and Allendale Street in Jamaica.

The suspect was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

