Police pursuit ends with crash and foot chase in Newark, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is in custody after a police pursuit and crash in New Jersey.

Police were initially called for a vehicle speeding eastbound on Route 22 in Westfield.

The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Elizabeth and Wilber avenues in Newark.

One person was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.

The incident is under investigation.

