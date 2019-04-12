Police pursuit ends with crash and foot chase in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is in custody after a police pursuit and crash in New Jersey.
Police were initially called for a vehicle speeding eastbound on Route 22 in Westfield.
The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Elizabeth and Wilber avenues in Newark.
One person was taken into custody after a foot pursuit.
The incident is under investigation.
