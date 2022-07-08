Man killed in crash by car that allegedly fled traffic stop in North Plainfield

NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newscopter 7 was over several blocks of West Front Street in Plainfield as they were all shut down as police investigated a hit and run that left a man dead.

A man that local business owners say is the victim's brother, waits behind police tape broken in sorrow. They say he ran to be with his brother who died in his arms.

Initial reports say North Plainfield Police tried to pull the Honda Odyssey over, but the driver allegedly refused to stop.

Witnesses say it went speeding down West Front Street where the victim was hit.

Sources say police have the driver in custody after he crashed the car.



There's no word yet on why North Plainfield Police wanted to stop the driver, but in a matter of minutes as this unfolded a brother has lost his only sibling, who locals say was a good man trying to make a living.

Details are continuing to unfold in this still-developing story.

