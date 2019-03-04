Police: Robber pistol-whips man on Staten Island street

By Eyewitness News
PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are looking for a robber who pistol-whipped a man on the street on Staten Island.

The attack happened back on January 29th on Post Avenue in Port Richmond.

The armed robber struck the 26-year-old victim in the head repeatedly and forcibly removed his wallet, cellphone, headphones and cash before running off.

The victim refused medical attention.

