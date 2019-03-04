PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are looking for a robber who pistol-whipped a man on the street on Staten Island.
The attack happened back on January 29th on Post Avenue in Port Richmond.
The armed robber struck the 26-year-old victim in the head repeatedly and forcibly removed his wallet, cellphone, headphones and cash before running off.
The victim refused medical attention.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police: Robber pistol-whips man on Staten Island street
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News