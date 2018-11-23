MISSING PERSON

Police search for missing Brooklyn girl, 3-month-old daughter

By Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The NYPD is asking for the public's help in their search for a missing Brooklyn teen and her 3-month-old daughter.

Police said 16-year-old Ashia Moses and her daughter Aaronlin were last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. in front of their home on Suydam Street in Bushwick.

Ashia was described as a black female with salt-and-pepper hair who's 5-foot-10 and approximately 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green coat, black-and-white sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Her daughter was described as a black female who was last seen wearing a tan overcoat, blue dress and a pink-and-white shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

