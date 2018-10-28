Police search for suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl in Bronx

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for a teen who they say raped a child in a public bathroom in the Bronx.

On Sunday, October 14th around 11 a.m. the 11-year-old female victim met with the suspect near Cauldwell Avenue and East 163rd Street in Morrisania.

The victim then entered the bathroom and was raped.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim went home and reported the incident. She was taken to the hospital and was treated and released for her injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 14-16, 5'4", weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapeMorrisaniaNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die, police say
1 of 2 winning Powerball tickets sold at deli in Harlem
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Candyman: A real-life Halloween horror story
Long Island community marks 6th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy
Video shows pipe bomb suspect at work days before arrest
Jurors in NYC pipe-bomb trial to be asked about media exposure
Show More
NYC officials, religious leaders condemn synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Mets agree to hire agent Brodie Van Wagenen as GM, reports say
20-year-old stabbed after argument on East Side
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
More News