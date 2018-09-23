Police searching for suspect in brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for the man responsible for a brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn.

The attack happened early Sunday morning on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg.

Investigators say the man approached two male victims, made anti-gay comments and then attacked.

The suspect punched the 34-year-old victim in the face and threw the 29-year-old victim against a tree. Both victims were knocked unconscious.

The suspect then ran off in an unknown direction.

One victim sustained a broken shoulder, the other a broken finger.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

