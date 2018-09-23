Police are looking for the man responsible for a brutal hate-driven attack in Brooklyn.The attack happened early Sunday morning on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg.Investigators say the man approached two male victims, made anti-gay comments and then attacked.The suspect punched the 34-year-old victim in the face and threw the 29-year-old victim against a tree. Both victims were knocked unconscious.The suspect then ran off in an unknown direction.One victim sustained a broken shoulder, the other a broken finger.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------