Police searching for UConn senior suspected in two murders in Connecticut

DERBY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police are searching for a University of Connecticut senior who is suspected in two murders -- and they are warning the public he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, was seen leaving the scene of a homicide and assault on Mirtl Road around 9 a.m. Friday. According to police, two elderly men were found suffering from injuries. One of those victims, 62-year-old Theodore Demers, died from his injuries.




Police say that an acquaintance of Manfredonia was found dead in his home in Derby on Sunday morning and that Manfedonia was believed to be in the deceased man's Volkswagen.

Authorities focused their search at Osbornedale State Park in Derby on Sunday morning until the vehicle they were searching for was found in Pennsylvania.

"We know that he is armed and dangerous," Trooper 1st Class Christine Jeltma said. "If anybody has any information or if they see this individual please do not approach him and call 911."

