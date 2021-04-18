Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

It happened on Saturday just before 2 p.m. on 67th Street and 8th Avenue in Bay Ridge.
The 84-year-old said she was sitting when the two unidentified suspects grabbed the necklace and fled in an unknown direction.
The woman was not injured.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
