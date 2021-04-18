Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the two women who grabbed a necklace off an 84-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

It happened on Saturday just before 2 p.m. on 67th Street and 8th Avenue in Bay Ridge.



The 84-year-old said she was sitting when the two unidentified suspects grabbed the necklace and fled in an unknown direction.

The woman was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Organization sounding the alarm on hate with Asian American attacks on the rise
EMBED More News Videos

With a wave of attacks on Asian Americans on the rise, one local organization is sounding the alarm against hate.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay ridgenew york citybrooklyntheftcrimeattack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 females accused of climbing fire escape, burglarizing NYC apartment
Day care center raid turns up drugs, guns cash: Police
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Oldest living American Hester Ford dies at 116
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Show More
Researchers now have an estimate for just how many T. rex once roamed Earth
Bus driver calls for help while man attacks MTA bus
Retired Ohio sheriff and his tiny K-9 partner die hours apart
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume by Friday
Austin police ID suspect in Austin shooting that left 3 dead
More TOP STORIES News