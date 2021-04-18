Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10520553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With a wave of attacks on Asian Americans on the rise, one local organization is sounding the alarm against hate.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the two women who grabbed a necklace off an 84-year-old woman in Brooklyn.It happened on Saturday just before 2 p.m. on 67th Street and 8th Avenue in Bay Ridge.The 84-year-old said she was sitting when the two unidentified suspects grabbed the necklace and fled in an unknown direction.The woman was not injured.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------